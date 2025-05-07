Veteran-owned Central Florida business rescues kitten from storm drain

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — An Altamonte Springs business, Global Procurement Solutions, shared an awesome story with us here at Channel 9 about saving a baby kitten.

The kitten was located in a storm drain and was crying out for help when a business employee happened to be passing by.

Kitten Saved From Storm Drain

The team at GPS tried to help the kitten first by lifting the grate and crawling in to retrieve the scared animal.

Finally, the team was able to get in contact with someone to bring a humane trap to the grate to rescue the kitten safely.

Kitten Saved From Storm Drain

The team is happy to report that the kitten was safely recovered this morning and is on the way to the vet to receive any treatment she may need.

Kitten Saved From Storm Drain

The business, Global Procurement Solutions, is based in Altamonte Springs and provides supplies for local VA medical centers.

Also be aware that this time of year is kitten season and many little guys like this might be out there.

READ: Pet Alliance Of Greater Orlando kicks off “Kitten Con”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group