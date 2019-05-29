Veteran saved by 2 OPD officers at OIA after heart stoppage

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man had a close call at Orlando International Airport on Monday after his heart before he boarded a plane.
George Maccombee, a veteran and former police officer, was with his wife Inez at the airport to travel to Washington D.C.
As they were passing TSA, Inez said her 74-year-old husband collapsed.
"He didn't fall, he just collapsed," said Inez.
That's when two Orlando police officers sprang into action by using a defibrillator that was nearby.
"We went through several cycles of CPR, (and) then got the AED," said Officer Kevin Roberson.
After several shocks, Maccombee was revived.
Officials said those officers just went through CPR training last week.
George and Inez have been married for 46 years. Inez told Channel 9 she's looking forward to her 50th wedding anniversary.
