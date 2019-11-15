Veterans Affairs employee accused of using family contracts to collect cash, defraud VA

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Veteran Affairs employee is accused of getting his family contracts to collect cash and defraud the VA.
Miller Wilson Jr. is charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud at the VA.
Wilson no longer works for the VA, but he was in charge of awarding contracts to transportation companies to shuttle veterans for medical treatment in The Villages.
Prosecutors believe Wilson was taking kickbacks from companies who wanted to transport veterans to and from an outpatient clinic.
Wilson then started a company in family members names' and began to award them transport contracts.
Miller's daughter, Myoshi Wilson, and ex-wife, Erica Wilson, are also facing charges and are accused of helping pull off the alleged fraud.
Over a couple of years, authorities believe Miller Wilson brought in more than $382,000 in taxpayer money.
Each of the suspects face up to five years in prison for the conspiracy charge if convicted.
Miller Wilson could also face up to 10 years for each of the eight alleged kickbacks.
Wilson's ex-wife and daughter could face up to five more years if convicted of lying about the conspiracy.
They are expected to go to trial in early January.
