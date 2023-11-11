Veterans Day forecast: Cloudy and warm with a chance of afternoon storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will be going up this Veterans Day weekend in Central Florida.
After a foggy morning, our area could see near-record-level heat on Saturday.
Highs will be in the mid-to upper-80s for some.
Showers and isolated storms will be possible this afternoon, fueled by the sea breeze.
A weak front will move into our area on Sunday.
Sunday will be cloudy, with isolated showers possible.
Sunday’s shower activity will favor the coast.
