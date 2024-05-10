Veterans memorial unveiled in Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — The city of Holly Hill came together on Wednesday to pay tribute to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

They unveiled a memorial and had a dedication ceremony that brought together surviving family members, city dignitaries, and esteemed guests to honor the fallen heroes.

More than 100 guests attended the ceremony, including many distinguished guests, such as the Mayor of Holly Hill, Chris Via.

Mayor Via expressed his gratitude during the ceremony for the courage and sacrifice of the servicemen and invited the surviving family members to help unveil the monument, which lists the names of the 15 fallen soldiers.

Holly Hill Veterans Memorial City of Holly Hill unveiled a memorial for fallen veterans (WFTV)

The Veterans Monument is located on the front lawn of Holly Hill City Hall. It stands as a lasting tribute to the servicemen’s sacrifice and as a place of reflection and remembrance for generations to come.

