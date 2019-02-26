  • Vice mayor arrested after leaving expletive-laden voicemails, threats on woman's phone, deputies say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The vice mayor of Fort Meade is accused of making threatening phone calls and harassing a woman she accused of having an intimate relationship with her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

    Maurice Nelson Campbell is charged with aggravated stalking after repeatedly calling the victim on Feb. 8 and 9 and leaving her threatening voicemails, deputies said.

    "I'll beat your (expletive) (expletive) down, you trifling (expletive), stinking (expletive) (expletive). You rotten (expletive), you rotten (expletive)!" deputies said Campbell stated in one message.

    The victim told detectives that she believed the threat was credible, and that the frequent harassment  caused her undue stress and anxiety. 

    She said the vice mayor uses her position on the Fort Meade City Commission to intimidate her.

    “And this is Maurice Campbell, and I approve that (expletive) message, and you can believe that," Campbell is quoted as saying in another message.

    Campbell was arrested Tuesday and transported to Polk County Jail.  Her prior criminal history includes charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon  in Jacksonville), shoplifting  in Orlando, and petty larceny-failure to appear in Orange County.

    "The victim has put up with this harassment for quite some time, and she finally reached a breaking point,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “This is not proper behavior for anyone, let alone an elected official. Leaving the voicemails, especially one that sounded like the end of a campaign commercial, wasn't good judgment either."

    It's not clear whether Campbell's arrest will impact her position on the city commission.

