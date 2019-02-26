Vice mayor arrested after leaving expletive-laden voicemails, threats on woman's phone, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The vice mayor of Fort Meade is accused of making threatening phone calls and harassing a woman she accused of having an intimate relationship with her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Maurice Nelson Campbell is charged with aggravated stalking after repeatedly calling the victim on Feb. 8 and 9 and leaving her threatening voicemails, deputies said.
Related Headlines
-
Family ‘devastated' after flight instructor dies when plane crashes into…
-
11-year-old Polk County student arrested after not standing for Pledge…
-
Man arrested after shooting at deputies, barricading himself in…
-
Florida prep school headmaster known as ‘Pastor Tiger' accused of…
-
Former Polk County counselor facing 180 charges in connection to child…
"I'll beat your (expletive) (expletive) down, you trifling (expletive), stinking (expletive) (expletive). You rotten (expletive), you rotten (expletive)!" deputies said Campbell stated in one message.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man accused of murdering wife in Delaney Park attended gay spa more than 70 times, records show
- Orlando attorney loses law license after mishandling clients' money, investigation says
- Markeith Loyd's lawyers ask if slain Orlando police lieutenant contributed to her own death
- VIDEO: Florida woman finds snake in dryer while folding laundry
The victim told detectives that she believed the threat was credible, and that the frequent harassment caused her undue stress and anxiety.
She said the vice mayor uses her position on the Fort Meade City Commission to intimidate her.
“And this is Maurice Campbell, and I approve that (expletive) message, and you can believe that," Campbell is quoted as saying in another message.
Campbell was arrested Tuesday and transported to Polk County Jail. Her prior criminal history includes charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Jacksonville), shoplifting in Orlando, and petty larceny-failure to appear in Orange County.
"The victim has put up with this harassment for quite some time, and she finally reached a breaking point,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “This is not proper behavior for anyone, let alone an elected official. Leaving the voicemails, especially one that sounded like the end of a campaign commercial, wasn't good judgment either."
It's not clear whether Campbell's arrest will impact her position on the city commission.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}