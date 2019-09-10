Victim ‘alert and talking' after being shot in face, airlifted to hospital in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. - A man in Cocoa was shot in the face Monday night, according to police.
Officers said the shooting occurred on Dixon Boulevard around 8 p.m. and two men were seen running from the scene.
The victim was airlifted to a hospital and was alert and talking after being shot, police said.
No other information was released by police.
WFTV has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
