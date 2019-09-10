  • Victim ‘alert and talking' after being shot in face, airlifted to hospital in Cocoa, police say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    COCOA, Fla. - A man in Cocoa was shot in the face Monday night, according to police.

    Officers said the shooting occurred on Dixon Boulevard around 8 p.m. and two men were seen running from the scene.

    Related Headlines

    The victim was airlifted to a hospital and was alert and talking after being shot, police said.

    No other information was released by police.

    WFTV has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories