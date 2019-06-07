Victim called 911 from across town after being shot outside Lee Road hotel, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A victim called 911 from a condo near the Mall at Millenia around 3 a.m. Friday to say they’d been shot at a hotel 10 miles away on Lee Road, Orange County deputies said.
Deputies said the shooting happened at the Quality Inn and Suites on Lee Road around 2:40 a.m.
The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition, deputies said.
The shooting happened about a 15-minute drive away from the condo where the victim was found off of Via Hacienda Circle.
Deputies have not said how the victim got from one location to the other, what led up to the shooting or if they have identified a suspect.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for live updates.
