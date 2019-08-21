Victim fights back: Carjacker bails from moving car during struggle with woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man who carjacked a woman early Wednesday outside a convenience store on Silver Star Road, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said the 23-year-old woman was inside a Circle-K at about 12:11 a.m. when she heard the engine rev on her car, which she left running.
The woman ran outside and got into the passenger seat as the carjacker drove away, deputies said.
The woman fought to gain control of the car, and after struggling over the steering wheel, the carjacker bailed from the car and the woman drove home, deputies said.
The investigation is ongoing.
