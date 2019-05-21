  • Video appears to show clerk pistol-whipped in alleged teenage crime spree spanning several counties

    By: Christopher Boyce , Cierra Putman

    Updated:

    SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - New surveillance shows three of the four teenagers accused of a string of violent crimes across several Central Florida counties.

    Deputies said the teens are between the ages of 14 and 16, but suspect another person -- possibly an adult -- may have been monitoring them during the crimes as part of a gang initiation. 

    Related Headlines

    The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that the armed robbery suspects are all teens from the Orlando area. 

    The video shows the attack of a store clerk while another customer was being forced to the ground. 

    Two vehicles stolen out of Orange and Lake counties were tied to a string of armed robberies in Volusia, Orange, Seminole and Sumter counties. 

    The cars were spotted by Deputy Reshad Chavis, leading up to a high speed chase that reached 111 miles per hour.

    Officials said at one point, both cars went in the wrong direction down I-75.

    The driver of one of the vehicles crashed their vehicle and escaped. Officials have not released a description.

    The four teenagers in the other vehicle were all captured by Saturday after coming to a stop and trying to flee. 

    Because they are juveniles, the teens have not had their mugshot released. 

    It is not yet known if they will be charged as adults. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories