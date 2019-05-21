Video appears to show clerk pistol-whipped in alleged teenage crime spree spanning several counties

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - New surveillance shows three of the four teenagers accused of a string of violent crimes across several Central Florida counties.
Deputies said the teens are between the ages of 14 and 16, but suspect another person -- possibly an adult -- may have been monitoring them during the crimes as part of a gang initiation.
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that the armed robbery suspects are all teens from the Orlando area.
The video shows the attack of a store clerk while another customer was being forced to the ground.
Two vehicles stolen out of Orange and Lake counties were tied to a string of armed robberies in Volusia, Orange, Seminole and Sumter counties.
The cars were spotted by Deputy Reshad Chavis, leading up to a high speed chase that reached 111 miles per hour.
Officials said at one point, both cars went in the wrong direction down I-75.
The driver of one of the vehicles crashed their vehicle and escaped. Officials have not released a description.
The four teenagers in the other vehicle were all captured by Saturday after coming to a stop and trying to flee.
Because they are juveniles, the teens have not had their mugshot released.
It is not yet known if they will be charged as adults.
