0 Video clears driver sought in fatal road-rage crash on Beachline

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to figure out what led to what was initially reported as a deadly road-rage crash on the Beachline.

An attorney argues that video clears a driver initially accused of causing it.

Investigators had been searching for a red car bearing an Endless Summer specialty license plate and a Hammock Hippy bumper sticker, but on Tuesday morning, troopers said the driver of the red car came forward.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man's attorney showed video evidence that the red Chevy Malibu didn't come in contact with Jeffrey Brookshire's blue Ford Mustang, leaving investigators and relatives puzzled by what caused Brookshire to crash.

Troopers said they had received more than a dozen tips since Brookshire's Ford Mustang crashed Saturday on State Road 528.

Read: FHP: Man killed in crash on SR 528 identified

Here's what witnesses said. Compare that to this tweet and the one I pushed out right before: https://t.co/FBx7tBt5Yo https://t.co/Xu94xPPVyY — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) July 24, 2018

In the video, the Malibu and Mustang drivers passing each other and at least a few times, the Mustang driver brake-checks the Malibu driver.

Witnesses said both drivers were engaged in road-rage before the accident.

“Now this guy, he’s telling him to come on over, to this exit coming up, it appears,” said Mead, describing the Mustang driver waving to his client. “Pull over, like they want to go confront one another.”

But the moment in question that had troopers looking for the Malibu driver was different than what witnesses said.

“He slid over and went across the median and got T-boned,” said Mead. “You didn’t see the car moving or anything like that, so we know he didn’t come into any contact with the Mustang.”

FHP agreed and in a release sent out Tuesday, cleared the driver of involvement in the crash.

© 2018 Cox Media Group. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Mead said another piece of conflicting evidence that helped his client concerns the witness statements that the Malibu had heavy front-end damage.

But the driver took pictures of his car soon after the accident, once he realized people were looking for him. Mead noted there wasn’t so much as a scratch on the front of the Malibu.

“People put a lot of stock in eyewitness testimony and I think this is a good example that shows eyewitness testimony can be very unreliable. It can be wrong,” said Mead.

For those who may question why his client didn’t stay at the scene after the crash if he wasn’t involved, Mead said it’s not clear his client did see that the Mustang actually crashed and even if he did, he didn’t have to stay.

“If you’re a witness to an accident (you) don’t have a duty to stay,” said Mead. “They may have a moral obligation to stay. They don’t have a legal obligation.”

Brookshire's fiance wants to know exactly what happened.

Audrey Kuntzler said she met Brookshire five years ago while visiting friends in Florida. She said he was planning to move into her Georgia home this month.

"He was the man I've been waiting for all my life," she said. "I thought he was the one I've been waiting on."

Kuntzler said the two were supposed to drive to Georgia together two weeks ago.

"He had car trouble," she said. "If he hadn't had car trouble in that Mustang, he'd be here."

"He's with God. I know he's with God. He's in a better place. I know that," she said of Brookshire. "But he shouldn't be dead yet. He shouldn't be dead yet."

Before the driver of the Chevy spoke to troopers, Amber Roach, Brookshire's stepdaughter, said she wished anyone who caused the crash that killed the man who had raised her since she was 4 years old would "grow a conscience."

"It's just not fair," she said. "I feel really hurt and really betrayed that they don't have a conscience, that you killed my dad."

Brookshire's friend, 26-year-old Shannon Fisher, was also in the vehicle and remains in critical condition.

FHP said it’s still unclear what happened before the video.

They said witnesses were consistent in saying they noticed the two cars brake-checking and cutting each other off right before the crash.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.