Video shows capture of woman accused of stealing vehicle, firing shots at deputies in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Videos from the Marion County Sheriff's Office shows the chaos that ensued as law enforcement officials attempted to apprehend a woman they believe stole a vehicle in Putnam County before traveling to Marion County.
Deputies believe 43-year-old Rachel Baggs fired shots at them after she ran the truck she allegedly stole into trees of a dead end road.
The videos show Baggs allegedly aiming at Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies, even striking a patrol car they were using as cover.
The shooting prompted deputies to tell neighbors to stay indoors as they searched for her. The Sheriff's Office brought in the SWAT team, along with officials from Alachua and Putnam counties to assist in the search.
Baggs was later coaxed out of the porch she was hiding under and arrested.
The owner of the truck, Greg Harris, said he couldn't believe all the damage to his usually spotless truck.
"I just heard that she ran some vehicle off the road, hit a car, then ran it off into the woods," said Harris.
Baggs faces five felony charges for running from officers and firing at them.
She remains in jail on a $47,000 bond.
