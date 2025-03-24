WATCH: Video shows domestic violence suspect holding gun before deputy-involved shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — State law enforcement is investigating a domestic violence call that quickly escalated into a deputy-involved shooting.

Deputies in Hillsborough County were called to a woman’s home early Sunday after her children said her boyfriend, Manuel Alvarez, had hit her.

Bodycam video shows Alvarez confronted one of the deputies with a firearm.

Investigators then say that deputy took cover and shot at Alvarez.

Alvarez was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

Investigators said the woman had a bruise on her face.

The deputy who shot Alvarez is on paid administrative leave during FDLE’s investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group