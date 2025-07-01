Video shows father, daughter rescued after going overboard on Disney cruise

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — New video from a Disney Dream cruise passenger shows the moments after the ship’s crew rescued a father and daughter who went overboard.

Passengers are commending the crew for their quick response.

It happened on Sunday as the ship was returning to Fort Lauderdale from the Bahamas. Passengers say the little girl fell from the fourth deck and her father jumped in after her.

One woman, Tracy Hughes, said she heard a “man overboard” message before the ship stopped.

“It felt like they stopped the ship, and started. It felt like we went backwards. Someone said we turned around, but it just seemed like we were going backwards now,” said Hughes.

The incident took place on the last day of the cruise. The ship returned to Fort Lauderdae on schedule.

