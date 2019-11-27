0 Video shows large fight that broke out at gas station before woman was fatally shot while driving

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage Wednesday morning of a fight that broke out before a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot while driving.

Deputies said Kayshla Torres, 25, a mother of two, was shot May 29 at South Nashville Avenue and 40th Street near the Holden Heights neighborhood.

She was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she died.

Detectives revealed Wednesday that prior to the shooting, Torres had picked up a friend at a Chevron gas station at South Orange Blossom Trail and 43rd Street when she clipped or narrowly missed a bicyclist.

They said the bicyclist became upset, and he and a group of people tried to fight Torres and her friend.

Investigators said Torres' friend got involved in the fight, which she tried to break up before driving them away.

Officials said Torres noticed that her cellphone was missing, so she returned to the gas station, where someone told her that one of the people in the group had stolen it.

Detectives said Torres circled the block in search of her cellphone, and she reencountered some of the people involved in the fight.

They said a gunman shot toward Torres' friend but hit her in the neck.

During a Wednesday morning news conference, Torres' mother, Elizabeth Torres, urged anyone with information about her daughter's death to call detectives.

"I go every other day to the site and pass out flyers, hoping that I can find someone (who) will have pity, someone who has mercy and (will) give us information about this," she said. "This will not bring Kayshla back, but at least it will give us some type of closure."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

