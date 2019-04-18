0 Video shows man leading deputies on dangerous chase in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A high-speed chase in Daytona Beach on Wednesday ended in serious charges for one man, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that man had a warrant out for his arrest and after he was spotted by deputies who tried to pull him over he took off, leading them on a dangerous chase.

The chase quickly ramped up as deputies tried to stop the driver, Bijan Johnson, but he just kept going and almost hit innocent drivers, officials said.

TRENDING NOW:

Deputies released a video of the chase that allegedly shows Johnson driving at high rates of speed and the wrong way down the highway, more than once.

The newly released chopper footage shows Volusia County deputies trying to stop his car on West International Speedway Boulevard and Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona Beach.

Deputies said the driver was considered armed and dangerous.

The chase continued until Johnson finally turned into a business complex on 301 Division Ave.

Deputies said a Sheriff’s Office helicopter spotted him get out of the car and run into the woods.

The Sheriff’s Office also released deputies body worn cameras that started capturing the chase as Johnson ran into the woods and a K-9 tracked him down.

Johnson was transported to Halifax Hospital for his injuries, deputies said.

Deputies said they found a handgun, marijuana, methamphetamine, cellphones and over $5,000 in cash inside his car.

Johnson had one prior felony conviction and is now facing a multitude of charges, deputies said.

We assisted @DBCops1 w/ armed/dangerous suspect wanted for trafficking in heroin & fentanyl.



Bijan Johnson fled recklessly as Air 1 watched. He was apprehended by K-9 Lasco after a search thru woods.



Recovered: loaded gun, 1/4 pound meth, $5,600+ cash



https://t.co/oztfVCowA4 — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) April 18, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.