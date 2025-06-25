Video shows Ormond Beach police officer knock woman to the ground

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Newly released video shows the incident that led to felony battery charges against a former Ormond Beach police officer.

The video shows Jacob Cannon knock a woman to the ground.

Documents state the incident happened during a DUI investigation on Dec. 6, 2024.

Cannon was arrested in February. He resigned from the police department before turning himself in.

Court records show his next court date is in August.

