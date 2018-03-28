0 Video shows school bus close to SunRail train in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A close call between a SunRail train and a Seminole County school bus has many parents concerned.

Florida Department of Transportation officials said the arms at the crossing came down, then went back up. But as the bus tried to cross the tracks, the arms came down again.

The bus was full of students on their way to Longwood Elementary School.

The driver remains on the job as officials continue to investigate.

A concerned parent, who asked not to be identified, snapped pictures of the bus as the crossing gates came down.

He also took video that shows how close the bus was to the tracks when the SunRail passed by.

“To be honest, if my kid was on that bus, I would be completely beside myself,” said parent Lara Gray.

Bryant Rivera, the safety manager for the Seminole County Transportation Department, showed Channel 9 video footage of the bus, which showed the arms coming down in front of the bus and coming up two minutes later.

Opposing traffic began to move through the crossing and the bus driver began to cross too.

“She immediately realized the arms started going back down, so she stops immediately right before the tracks,” Rivera said.

Rivera said despite how close the train appears to be from the bus in this cellphone video from the parent, the video pulled from the bus showed the train on the track farthest away.

Rivera says the driver did make one critical mistake.

"When the arms went completely up, the lights were still flashing and we told her in the future, she needed to wait until the lights completely stop flashing,” he said.

There are plans in the works to reroute the bus away from the crossing.





