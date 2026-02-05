Video shows teen setting friend on fire in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old in Marion County faces a felony charge after he was accused of setting his friend on fire.

Bradee Ming is charged with felony aggravated battery following the incident, which was reportedly captured on video.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies said the video shows Ming pouring gasoline on a fire and then onto his friend, who immediately caught fire.

Deputies said the victim ran into a nearby body of water to extinguish the fire and suffered severe burns.

Investigators described the video footage as too graphic to be released in its entirety.

Officials confirmed the victim remains in the hospital as he continues to recover from his injuries.

