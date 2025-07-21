Stalking suspect captured in Florida after massive manhunt, FDLE says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida law enforcement officials said an accused violent stalker was arrested.

Agents with FDLE Miami and Orlando, in coordination with the Miami Beach Police Department, located and arrested Cristiano Rosario Maurici.

Maurici is wanted by the Orange County Sheriff for multiple charges, including aggravated stalking and making written threats to kill.

Officials said he is also sought in Lee and Osceola counties.

The arrest was a coordinated effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies, highlighting the seriousness of the charges against Maurici.

