Virgin Galactic grounded after small part falls off during first space tourism flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — For those interested in space tourism, you might have to wait a little bit longer to watch the next flight.

Virgin Galactic is grounded after a part fell off its mothership.

It happened during their last trip to space.

Watch: Richard Branson ends his funding of Virgin Galactic

An exterior alignment pin was lost, which could have led to serious issues.

It was Virgin Galactic’s first space tourism mission of the year.

Watch: Space tourism company prepares to take passengers on a 6-hour journey 100,000 feet above the earth

The FAA said it will investigate and “must approve Virgin Galactic’s final report” before the company can return to flight.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group