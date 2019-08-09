Virginia fugitive wanted for attempted murder arrested at Orlando train station, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man wanted for attempted first-degree murder out of Virginia was taken into custody by Orlando police at an Amtrak station Friday afternoon, according to police officials.
Officials received information that Steven Gregory Jr. was on a southbound train around 2:10 p.m.
Gregory Jr. was later taken into custody at the station located at Sligh Boulevard without incident, according to Orlando police.
The Orlando Police Department Fugitive Unit and Uniformed Patrol units assisted in his arrest.
