“Visit Orlando” funding up for discussion Tuesday at Orange County Commission meeting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County’s Board of County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning to discuss more tourism development tax funding.

The county will be talking about reallocating money from hotel taxes for “Visit Orlando.”

Recently, commissioners decided to put much of it toward the Orange County Convention Center and UCF athletics.

In prior discussions, some commissioners have suggested reallocating how much money “Visit Orlando”, the area’s tourism marketing group, should receive.

In August, Commissioner Mayra Uribe said Orange County’s contract with “Visit Orlando” allocates a third of all TDT money to the agency.

“They’re expected to get about $105 - $110 million this year. Five years ago, they worked on a $60 million budget. That is a lot of extra money,” said Commissioner Uribe.

The Orange County Convention Center had $560 million approved to go towards the next phase of expansion.

Commissioners also approved funds for an $88 million project over at UCF, that will be covered by excess TDT funds collected over the next nine years.

Florida Citrus Sports, the Amway Center, and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts were not included in the latest discussions on how to use the TDT money.





