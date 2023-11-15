Volunteers gather to assemble thousands of Thanksgiving meals for families in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As we approach the start of the holiday season, many people are looking to give back to the community.

This year, Dezerland Park on International Drive in Orlando partnered with Heart of Florida United Way to prepare 4,000 meal kits for families in Central Florida.

This is all part of the Thanksgiving Project initiative.

Read: Thanksgiving Day: What’s open, what’s closed

“It’s an honor to take part in this meaningful project and to host the HFUW team and the generous volunteers at Dezerland,” said Soren Schomburg, General Manager of Dezerland Park. “Our team is excited to pitch in and help assemble the meal kits for our friends and neighbors around Central Florida!”

Volunteers and team members organized and packed the meals this week to then distribute them before the holiday.

Watch: Hundreds of Orlando families receive free meals during Thanksgiving food drive

More information on the initiative can be found here.

Click here to learn more, sign up for a volunteer shift or donate.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group