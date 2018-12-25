Volunteers pack 2,000 boxes of food to be delivered to the needy Christmas morning

OCOEE, Fla. - An assembly line of volunteers packed boxes of food and other items at Ocoee High School Christmas Eve for families in need—all to be handed out Christmas morning.
"When we bring it to the families, just to see the looks on their faces when we give them something that they're not expecting on a holiday, it's amazing,” said Faith Salvador, a volunteer.
Salvador has been volunteering with Southeastern Food Bank since she was a kid.
"Growing up doing this has been amazing. I love being able to come out and help,” she said.
Between boxes of nonfood items and boxes of food, volunteers will hand out around 2,000 boxes Christmas morning.
For many, volunteering has become a family tradition.
"My kids love helping out and we all get to do something good,” said Jackie Dawson, a volunteer.
Many of the donations came from stores like Publix.
