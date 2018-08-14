  • Volusia Co. deputies search for missing man, 84, with dementia

    By: Kevin Williams

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 84-year-old man from DeBary who has not been seen in a week.

    Deputies said Harold W. Clutts was last seen Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 7, as he left his home on Highbanks Road.

    Clutts took all of his belongings and money, leaving in a 2002 silver Ford F-350 with Florida license plate number END-V65, deputies said.

    His wife told deputies Clutts may be headed to New Mexico and does not have a cell phone.

    Deputies said Clutts has dementia.

    Deputies ask anyone who has seen Clutts or has information on his location to call 911.

