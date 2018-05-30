  • Volusia Co. teen accused of falsely claiming school was under attack

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    • 14-year-old student messaged a friend about a school shooting, Volusia County sheriffs say.
    • Included a video of running feet.
    • More than 30 students have been charged with making false school shooting claims since the Parkland school shooting in February.

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old Deltona Middle School student was charged Tuesday with falsely claiming there was an active shooter at his school.

    The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the student sent a message to a friend stating: “Schoil [sic] shooting much scared plz pray.”

    Investigators say the student, whom they did not identify, also included a video of running feet.

    The student later told a school resource deputy that he did it as a prank, said the Sheriff’s Office.

    Investigators said the student did not want to dispel the rumor for several hours because he wanted to give the impression the shooting was happening in real time.

    The student will appear in court Wednesday morning. He was placed on home detention.

    The sheriff’s office said the teen is one of more than 30 students in Volusia County who have been charged with making false reports of school violence since February’s mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

