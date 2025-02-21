Volusia County approves $7.7M for beach restoration funding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Volusia County are investing millions of dollars to restore its beaches.

County leaders approved a $7.7 million plan Thursday night to add new sand and rebuild dunes to better protect the shoreline.

Channel 9 spoke with some residents who said the restoration would be a welcomed improvement.

Bethune-Cookman strength coach Hunter Postier told Channel 9 that the beach provides a crucial training surface, but hurricane damage has made it harder to use.

The restoration work will remove debris and help prevent future storm damage, making the beach safer for both athletes and visitors.

