Volusia County caregiver sentenced to 60 years in prison after elderly woman’s murder

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Volusia County has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for a woman’s murder.

Micayla Yusco was working as a caregiver for 89-year-old Margaret Hindsley in 2022.

The sheriff’s office says Yusco smoked drugs with her husband, convinced him to kill Hindsley, gave him the murder weapon, and told him how to kill her.

Watch: Disabled woman’s death ruled a homicide, while in caregiver’s custody

Yusco’s husband, Tyden Guinn, is awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge.

