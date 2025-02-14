Volusia County deputies identify man’s remains after more than 27 years as cold case

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators have identified the skeletal remains found in a wooded area of DeBary more than 27 years ago.

DNA testing just made a match to Ryan Stone, who was 22 years old when he was last seen by his family

In 1994.

Detectives say there were no indications of foul play at the scene where the bones were found.

Stone’s remains were identified through genetic testing.

Now, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone comes forward with information about how he died.

