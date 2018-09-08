0 Volusia County deputies investigate second case of rape, beating on the beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a second report of a sexual battery on the beach.

The incident was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block north of the beach, near Seabreeze Boulevard and Highway A1A in Daytona Beach.

Deputies said the 33-year-old victim had agreed to have sex with the man for money, but as soon as they got to the beach, he beat her, raped her and ran.

She flagged down a Daytona Beach officer on the road for help.

Chitwood cautioned against victim blaming, saying, “no matter your station in life, you don’t deserve this; you don’t deserve to be attacked and raped.” He is urging women not to be on the beach alone when it’s dark. https://t.co/bajZqJIvrq — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) September 8, 2018

Another sexual battery incident was reported on Sept. 1, when a 68-year-old woman told deputies she was knocked unconscious while walking on the beach near Dunlawton Avenue and the El Portal beach approach.

She said when she woke up, her clothes were missing from the waist down. The victim has no recollection of the incident.

Deputies said an exam showed she had been sexually battered and beaten. They said her jaw was broken.

The incidents were less than a mile apart and although there are similarities in the attacks, deputies said there are still some significant differences between the cases and it is still unclear if the cases are connected.

Regardless of whether thescases are connected, the Sheriff's Office is exploring all avenues and asking members of the public to remain vigilant and take every precaution.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he will be stepping up patrols in the area and is urging women not to be on the beach alone when it's dark.

Chitwood sad he hopes to have DNA results from both attacks sometime next week.

Stay with wftv.com and follow reporter Deanna Allbrittin for updates.



