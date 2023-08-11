Volusia County deputies investigating shooting in De Leon Springs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting in Volusia County early Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Volusia County deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Desoto Ave. in De Leon Springs just after 4:15 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

According to the sheriff’s office, one man shot another during an argument at the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle and is expected to survive.

Deputies say they’re now interviewing the shooter about what happened.

