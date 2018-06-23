  • Volusia County deputies investigate suspicious death after body found in Deltona

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    DELTONA, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are investigating a suspicious death in Deltona, officials said. 

    Someone found an adult man’s body around 2 p.m. Saturday along the 1800 block of Montecito Avenue, deputies said. 

    Deputies said the man’s death is believed to be suspicious, but did not say why investigators believe the death is suspicious. 

    The man’s identity was not released. 

    Authorities did not say if they are looking for any suspects. 

