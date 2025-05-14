Volusia County deputies say teen who sent school bomb threat said he was joking

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says a bomb threat at University High School Wednesday led to a teenager’s arrest.

Deputies say the teen used the false name “Kevin” to send a false tip about a bomb from his laptop.

The teen was arrested at a different school and charged with making a false report of a bomb and disrupting the learning environment at University High School.

During questioning, deputies said he told them he was joking.

