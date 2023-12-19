Volusia County deputies search for missing teen last seen over weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a missing teen who was last seen over the weekend.

Investigators said 15-year-old Jeremiah Datil left his DeLand home Sunday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.

He was last seen walking north on State Road 15-A.

Watch: Orange County Sheriff talks proposed legislative changes, crack down on after-hours clubs

Deputies said Jeremiah is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 to 140 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black and gray shorts, a gray hoodie and dark Nike shoes.

Watch: Lockhart residents call for changes after neighbor gets attacked by kids leaving nearby school

If you know where he may be, call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group