Volusia County grand jury indicts suspects accused of being heroin dealers on murder charges

DELAND, Fla. - A grand jury indicted two suspects believed to be heroin dealers who prosecutors say are responsible for fatal overdoses last year, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Sergio Perez, 43, and Melanie Cunningham, 27, are facing a murder charge in relation to the fatal overdose of 34-year-old Joshua Lacy in 2018, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Cunningham faces an additional murder charge in relation to the fatal overdose of 51-year-old Heather McCurdy, officials said.
Both Perez and Cunningham were arrested on drug charges last October as part of Operation Geronimo, deputies said.
"As promised, if you're a drug dealer handing out poison to your customers in Volusia County, we're not just coming after you with a drug charge or two," said Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Monday as the grand jury announced the indictments. "If you're selling death to addicts, you can expect to be charged with murder."
Lacy was found dead in his bedroom in his father's home in Deltona last April. The phone in his pocket contained text messages and a record of calls with contacts who could provide him heroin, deputies said.
Detectives determined he had purchased heroin the night before his death, and the investigation led to Perez and Cunningham, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy determined Lacy's cause of death was heroin toxicity.
McCurdy was found dead in her car near a Deltona Winn-Dixie last June.
Detectives said they believe McCurdy bought heroin from Cunningham the day she died and drove straight the parking lot and overdosed. An autopsy determined her cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.
The indictments are the third and fourth murder indictments in overdose deaths investigated by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office since 2017.
