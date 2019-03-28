0 Volusia County homeless shelter project facing pushback over budget concerns

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - People in Volusia County have been waiting for years for a new homeless shelter to open and help clean up the streets.

With construction finally underway on the multimillion-dollar building, there's a new push to abandon the project.

The shelter’s director said he's not worried and the project is in good shape, but it was brought up in August that things may initially be tight with the budget.

He admits if fundraising does not pick up by May, they might have to dip into some reserve funds.

Workers at Daytona Beach's Fantasy Beach Shop said dealing with the homeless is nothing short of a nightmare and that the homeless are bothering customers.

“They're on the streets every day,” said Michael Sczeneryski, manager of Fantasy Beach Shop. “They're bumming for money. They're bumming drugs. All kinds of craziness.”

Daytona Beach's new homeless shelter will be a 100-bed facility. It has been mired in problems since the idea was conceived three years ago.

Construction costs have doubled the original price estimates to more than $5 million, and the opening date has pushed back at least five times in the last three years.

The shelter is losing roughly $14,000 every month in salary and administrative expenses before it's even opened.

Dontations have cut those losses in half, but some are still frustrated.

“They should do something different with that money. Help the schools,” Sczeneryski said.

The shelter's director said if things do not stabilize, the shelter might have to reach into its $90,000 reserve fund. However, that money may be restricted, meaning it cannot be used until the shelter opens.

It's also working on finalizing its lease agreement with the city to see who will pay for expenses like security cameras, locks and an alarm system.

The shelter director expects to get some answers about the lease and if he can use those funds by his meeting next month.

