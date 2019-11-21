  • Volusia County inmate threatened to bomb FBI headquarters, deputies say

    By: Jeff Deal

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old who threatened to blow up several buildings, including the Orlando International Airport and the Amway Center, is facing more charges after deputies said he wrote up a detailed plan to bomb the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Jacksonville.

    Deputies said Ethan Russell made the threats from jail in a letter to his mother.

    Officials believe Russell used the jail email system to lay out the plan to bomb the building and also use a sniper rifle on people who would flee the building, writing in part, "When they get in the line of fire, I will pick them out one by one," according to the letter.

    Deputies said Russell also vowed to join a terrorist organization or start his own violent attacks across the world.

    Records show Russell was initially booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail after a neighbor saw him breaking into a home carrying seven knives and wearing a mask. 

