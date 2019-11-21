Volusia County inmate threatened to bomb FBI headquarters, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old who threatened to blow up several buildings, including the Orlando International Airport and the Amway Center, is facing more charges after deputies said he wrote up a detailed plan to bomb the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Jacksonville.
Deputies said Ethan Russell made the threats from jail in a letter to his mother.
Volusia County inmate accused of threatening to join terrorist groups, bomb 7 sites
Officials believe Russell used the jail email system to lay out the plan to bomb the building and also use a sniper rifle on people who would flee the building, writing in part, "When they get in the line of fire, I will pick them out one by one," according to the letter.
Deputies said Russell also vowed to join a terrorist organization or start his own violent attacks across the world.
Records show Russell was initially booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail after a neighbor saw him breaking into a home carrying seven knives and wearing a mask.
