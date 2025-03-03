Volusia County invites the community for input on guiding ECHO’s vision through year 2040

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has launched an online community survey, offering residents the opportunity to help shape the future of its environmental, cultural, historical and Outdoor Recreation (ECHO) program.

The survey will help the public voice their priorities and guide decisions on future investments. The county is partnering with consulting firm TPMA to develop and interpret the survey findings to facilitate a comprehensive, transparent and objective analysis.

“We are confident TPMA’s experience will help us develop a grassroots-informed strategic plan that maximizes taxpayer value and preserves our ‘good life’ investments through ECHO,” said Community Services Director Dr. Brad Burbaugh.

The ECHO Program’s strategic plan will guide resource investments through 2040, ensuring that sustainability, community impact and long-term value remain at the forefront.

This vision-driven approach will help protect and enhance the spaces that make Volusia County a great place to live, work, and visit. Burbaugh continues, “By working with TPMA, we ensure that community voices help shape the future of these assets, keeping Volusia County a special place to live for generations to come.

The survey does not request personal details, so all responses will remain anonymous. Results will be analyzed collectively. The survey is open through March 28 and is available here.

