Volusia County is offering a series of free exploration programs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County will hold an exploration program where residents can learn more about conservation lands.

The outdoor adventures will go throughout January for free.

The mission statement for Explore Volusia is to provide educational opportunities to residents and visitors.

Environmental specialists will be leading the series of outdoor adventures, which include:

Paddling adventure

Ethnobotany walk

Animal signs hike

Tiger Bay eco-bugger tour

Spruce Creek birding walk

Deep Creek eco-buggy tour

The county said that they also encourage everyone to explore these conservational habitats.

