Volusia County leaders to discuss plans for more affordable housing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders will focus on bringing more affordable housing to residents.

The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon.

The committee members will review the county’s affordable housing plan.

They will also look for more incentives to convince developers to build more affordable homes and apartments.

