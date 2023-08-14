Volusia County lifeguards rescue stranded boaters after boat breaks in ocean

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County lifeguards jump into action saving nearly one dozen people stranded in the ocean after their boat breaks.

On Saturday morning, 11 people became stranded in the ocean roughly 200 yards offshore after their boat broke in two pieces.

Lifeguards used jet skis and surfboards to rescue the stranded boaters who only suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office helicopter flew overhead assisting with the rescue.

Lifeguards brought the boat to shore, and deputies accounted for all who were on board, according to the sheriff’s office.

