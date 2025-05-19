Volusia County man charged with lewd exhibition involving a minor

BUNNELL, Fla. — On Friday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a resident of Daytona for committing lewd and lascivious exhibition involving a minor under the age of sixteen.

Following a tip from the X platform about a victim seen in a video, 26-year-old Timothy Williams initiated law enforcement involvement. The tip included an uploaded video depicting lewd acts between an adult male and a younger child.

Law enforcement found Williams in his vehicle at Target in Palm Coast and took him into custody. He was then taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he was ultimately released on a $20,000 bond.

“I want to thank NCMEC and the FBI for providing the TIP after discovering a video circulating online,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

During the investigation, eight videos with similar content were gathered. It was discovered that one of these videos was self-produced, filmed in a bathroom of a home in Flagler County. Investigative efforts identified the adult male in the video as Williams.

Staly continues, “The quick work of our Cyber Crimes Unit, PACE Unit, SIU Unit, federal HSI and the INTERCEPT Task Force helped catch this pervert quickly before he could escalate and seriously hurt a child. Let this be a warning to sex offenders who think they can victimize Flagler County children: we will catch you! You can’t hide behind a keyboard in your sick and perverted world of online child predators.”

