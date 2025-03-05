Volusia County man offers free rides for drunk riders during bike week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is offering free rides for people who have had too much to drink during Bike Week and he has a trailer to transport their motorcycles.

The scar on Matt Holland’s head is his daily reminder of how one bad decision can change someone’s life forever.

In 2019, he got on his motorcycle after having too much to drink. His actions led to him seriously hurting himself and others around him.

“I ended up actually running into my girlfriend and putting her down as well as myself. They decided to give me a CT scan and realized my brain was bleeding and immediately rushed me into surgery,” said Holland.

Holland said many doctors have called his recovery a miracle, but he believes he survived because his life has a greater purpose.

“It really opened up my eyes to God, to be honest. I realized how much he’s saved me not only at that point but so many times before.”

Six years later, he’s found a way to try and save others by offering free rides during Bike Week. He first posted the service to transport bikes and pick up riders on social media and was blown away to see local bars and organizations begin to share it.

“It was really an overwhelming response. I thought maybe a few people would see it here and there and maybe call me, use my service but it really went a lot bigger than I thought it would,” said Holland.

Each year before Bike Week, law enforcement, FDOT, and hospitals share tips for staying safe on the roads. Even so, the event typically leads to an increase in serious crashes over the 10-day period.

In 2024 – Halifax Hospital reported 92 motorcycle crashes, which led to 180 trauma patients and 5 deaths.

So far this year, Eyewitness News has reported on 3 fatal motorcycle crashes. Holland said those numbers alone should make people more cautious, but that isn’t always the case.

“You might be the greatest rider in the world, but Jim Beam and Jack Daniels aren’t, and I am a testament to that,” said Holland.

Holland isn’t licensed or insured to tow, so he’s doing this for free but is accepting tips. He hopes to someday make this a full-time business.

