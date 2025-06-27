Volusia County man sentenced to life in prison for insurance murder plot

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will spend life in prison for a man’s murder.

Perry Stanley was convicted of murder on Thursday after a three-day trial.

Police said Stanley, along with Myesha Williams, orchestrated the shooting death of Williams’ stepfather to collect insurance money.

Detectives highlighted the importance of cell phone records in linking Stanley to the crime.

