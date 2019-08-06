Volusia County principal could lose her job after 2 complaints this year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County principal could lose her job based on allegations from the second complaint filed against her this year.
Dr. Cheryl Salerno, principal of Mainland High School, is on paid administrative leave for what the district described as a potentially fireable offense.
Salerno received a written reprimand last month due to a texting scandal where hundreds of freshman were given a fake AP exam they could not receive college credit for.
The school district said the new allegations have nothing to do with that scandal.
The district only confirmed that the new complaint is an academic issue. But they would not say how long it had been going on for or if students or staff where the main witnesses with the complaint.
Salerno has been the principal at Mainland since 2007. She had no prior disciplinary action on her record before last month.
Salerno will not return to Mainland High School this year. Tim Huth is taking over instead.
The district said it could decide Salerno's fate by the end of the month.
