Volusia County residents able to apply for funds to repair damage from Hurricane Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — People who live in Volusia County can get help Thursday if they need to make repairs to their homes after Hurricane Ian.

Applications are now open for a homeowner recovery program for people impacted by Hurricane Ian.

If you need help applying, representatives will be available at seven libraries from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

You can apply for money to make storm-related repairs or reimbursement for repairs already completed.

