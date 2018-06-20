0 Volusia County schools, Florida Hospital team up to provide more care to students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County School District is teaming up with Florida Hospital to try to keep students in class instead of out sick.

The new agreement is being called the first of its kind to offer a full spectrum of health services for students.

District officials said they believe the partnership can significantly reduce absenteeism.

They said some students stay home sick when parents can't afford care, but the benefits of the new deal cover that, and much more.

Last year, nearly 17 percent of students at Volusia County schools were chronic absentees.

District officials now believe they've found a way to help.

The district has named Florida Hospital the exclusive and "official healthcare champion" for its 78 schools.

The five-year, $2 million deal, paid for by the Florida Hospital Health System, will supplement the district's medical services and handle the health of student athletes.

“We'll still have our school nurses in the clinics, but they'll just have these new resources to help our families because they can't prescribe medicine,” said school spokesperson Nancy Wait.

Some of those resources will target the 36 schools with the highest absenteeism.

Students will have access to a specially tailored app.

Through the eCare app, medicine and a virtual doctor visit is available to those can't afford a trip to the doctor

A student or parent can access a nurse practitioner through the app or launch an instant video chat to find answers to what's making them sick.

Help is available for an array of conditions and includes hospital services.

“We're not aware of any other partnership like this,” Wait said. “It's really far-reaching and it’s going to benefit so many of our students and families.”

Another focus of the partnership is education. The hospital system will also be directly involved in helping guide students interested in health care jobs.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.