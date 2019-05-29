0 Volusia County Schools search for new superintendent, 3rd in 5 years

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Schools superintendent will soon be out.

On Tuesday night, the Volusia County School Board voted to terminate Superintendent Jim Russell's contract and pay him at least $85,000 in severance.

Board members are now looking to find the third superintendent in just five years, and it could take a few weeks to find a replacement.

The superintendent's firing came after WFTV News broke the story about the Department of Justice investigating the district last summer.

The case stemmed from allegations of discrimination against autistic students, but some board members said they knew nothing about it until only a few weeks ago.

The board wants at least an interim superintendent in place before Russell leaves June 30.

Board members believe this is the best time to get it done because school will be out and they will be heading into a new fiscal year July 1.

The board voted 3-2 Tuesday night to terminate Russell's four-and-a-half-year tenure June 30 instead of its Aug. 31, 2020.

He could leave with a buyout exceeding $250,000 because his deal was terminated prematurely.

Russell is credited with helping improve graduation and attendance rates and improving district finances.

There has been no immediate successor tapped for Russell, and the board president said he wants at least a statewide search done.

Parents said they want a superintendent who will build strong relationships with students.

“Just sitting in office trying to delegate things, it's not going to work. You really need to know your teachers, you really need to know your students,” said parent Tara Romeo.

The teachers union wants an advocate for teachers.

“We want someone, of course, who will values and prioritizes teaches and support staff, who is student-focused and we want someone who has the best interest of our children,” said Elizabeth Albert, with the Volusia United Educators Association.

The board president expects to name a permanent replacement by January 2020.

