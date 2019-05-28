0 Volusia County schools superintendent's job on the line at board meeting

DeLAND, Fla. - Volusia County Schools Superintendent Tom Russell's job is on the line Tuesday night.

School board members will decide whether to terminate his contract early and if so, when they want him to exit.

Board members set up the vote at a meeting earlier this month, where board member Ruben Colon said he was blindsided to learn about a Department of Justice investigation into allegations the district was discriminating against autistic students.

Colon introduced a motion at that meeting to allow the school board attorney and chairman to discuss terms for the early termination of the superintendent.

School board members voted 4-1 to approve the motion, with member Linda Cuthbert voting against against it.

Colon cited communication issues between Russell and the board as the impetus for the decision.

He also mentioned an investigation being conducted by the Department of Justice into the district but did not discuss it in detail.

Colon said at the meeting he was not notified by Russell about the DOJ investigation and was unaware the school district had hired an attorney to handle it.

“This is DOJ, not PTA,” said Colon.

Russell said other board members were aware of the DOJ investigation. He did not indicate what the subject of the investigation is.

“The Department of Justice never let us know what the complaint is,” said Russell at the meeting.

Channel 9 has previously reported the DOJ is conducting an inquiry into allegations of discrimination against autistic students at Volusia County Schools.

The superintendent’s contract runs through Sept. 1, 2020.

Elizabeth Albert, president of the teachers' union, said DOJ officials finished interviewing staff members and asked broad questions about district policies and resources.

She said she was surprised by the board wanting to get rid of Russell.

"No one anticipated that happening so when it started to unfold it was a surprise," she said.

